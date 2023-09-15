Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will not be tested for performance-enhancing substances ahead of their October 14 clash in Manchester.

Currently, the two social media stars are slated to scrap in the co-main event of Misfits Boxing’s ‘The PRIME Card’ next month. Paul’s friend and business partner KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams, will headline the event, squaring off with undefeated British boxing standout Tommy Fury. As previously reported, both KSI and Fury have submitted tests via the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency, or VADA, and will continue to do so leading up to their showdown in the UK.

However, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will not be participating in any type of screening through VADA or USADA. Addressing this on a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul is not sure why neither of them are being tested ahead of their highly anticipated clash, but he’s more than happy to do it. On one condition that is.

“I’m not on steroids,” Paul said. “I don’t know how many times I need to clarify this, I don’t know why we aren’t doing USADA or VADA testing, the conversation was never had between us – I’m more than happy to do it, I’ll do it – I just have one request; Dillon laughed at me in the face-to-face but if I do a drug test I want him to do an STD test.

“I’m just curious what’s going to show up and he laughed at me, he wasn’t interested in doing that and I wonder why, I wonder what you got, you feel like a gonorrhea guy to me” (h/t Mirror).

Jake Paul GOES OFF on Dillon Danis & his supporters 😭 pic.twitter.com/TTQvgDKddp — Prabh Sandhu (@PrabhhSandhu) September 14, 2023

Dillon Danis’ Recent Legal Issues

Many fight fans are surprised the contest is still on the docket considering all the legal ramifications surrounding Dillon Danis’ online attack on Logan Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal. From the moment their bout was first announced, Danis targeted the Danish swimsuit model on social media, poking fun at her plethora of past relationships. Danis took things a bit too far when she shared a sexually explicit image of Agdal that was reportedly taken during a romantic encounter more than a decade ago.

As the picture was never intended to be distributed to the public, Danis is now facing both state and federal charges on top of a lawsuit from Agdal seeking potentially hundreds of thousands in damages.

Fortunately, Misfits Boxing came prepared by booking BKFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry as the official backup for the contest, in the event that Dillon Danis either backed out or was pulled from the matchup.