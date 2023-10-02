Preoccupied by an expected professional boxing match with YouTuber and professional wrestling star, Logan Paul later this month in London, Bellator MMA welterweight and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Dillon Danis has claimed he expects to eventually fight under the UFC banner – welcoming a potential clash with former title challenger, Nate Diaz.

Danis, a hugely-outspoken grappler, is slated to co-headline a boxing card in London, England later this month, taking on Paul beneath a headliner between UK rapper and YouTuber, KSI, and reality television star, Tommy Fury – the half-brother of incumbent WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Dillon Danis expects eventual move to the UFC

And sharing a distinct and hugely-controversial run-up to his fight with Ohio native, Fury, Danis has notably targeted the former’s fianceé, Nina Agdal, Danis has received his fair share of criticizm across his social media platforms, however, has claimed he expects to soon take his promotion and talents to the UFC.

“Yes,” Dillon Danis told MMA Fighting regarding the chances of a future move to the UFC. “Or if the money is good, Jake Paul or KSI [in boxing]. Maybe. Tempting. It would be big, Imagine (Paul) to avenge his brother? In reality, who does Jake have to fight? Besides Tommy, if Tommy loses. Someone else? You know who I wanna box – Nate Diaz. We have a history. It’s not far off the table.”

Undefeated in mixed martial arts, New Jersey-born grappler, Danis most recently landed a first round armbar submission win over Max Humphrey back in June 2019, however, has since been sidelined through a slew of knee injuries suffered in recent years.

How do you think Dillon Danis would fare under the UFC banner?