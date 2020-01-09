Dillon Danis: Conor McGregor’s Jiu-Jitsu Is On ‘Another Level’

Spread the word!













Dillon Danis has been grappling with Conor McGregor for some time now. Throughout his time with the Irishman, Danis claims that the former featherweight and lightweight champ has made a tremendous amount of progress.

McGregor has been criticized for his grappling ability for several years now, as all of his defeats in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition have come by way of submission. Now, he’ll face Donald Cerrone in the UFC 246 main event on January 18, an accomplished grappler in his own right. Speaking to “The Schmo” in a recent interview, Danis was asked about McGregor’s grappling skills heading into the matchup.

Danis said McGregor is ready, and even went as far as dubbing “Notorious” one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners he has ever rolled with. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“Conor’s always been prepared, man,” Danis said. “Conor’s been one of the best jiu-jitsu guys that I’ve ever rolled with, like MMA-wise since I started training with him. His jiu-jitsu is on another level, and it always has been.”

Danis expects the matchup between McGregor and Cerrone to take place mostly on the feet, but should it find its way to the ground, he believes McGregor will be ready. He also questions why people doubt him in this area of the game.

“I think people just underestimate him for some reason, but if it does go to the ground, they’ll see,” Danis said. “They’ll see how good he is.”

What do you think about Danis’ claims that McGregor’s jiu-jitsu is on “another level?”