Donald Cerrone Won’t Let Conor McGregor Get Under His Skin

Conor McGregor is a master of mental warfare, but UFC 246 opponent Donald Cerrone won’t let that affect him ahead of their Octagon clash.

With the UFC 246 press conference recently announced, many mixed martial arts (MMA) fans are expecting yet another verbal showcase from the Irishman when he gets a mic in his hand. McGregor is notorious for his verbal taunts towards past opponents such as Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather, and more, prior to their respective fights.

However, speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Cerrone said he isn’t going to let any talk affect him – unless McGregor gets personal.

“He’s the best at it. He is the best,” Cerrone said. “The thing is you’d really have to go low, talk about my grandma or my kid and then it would put it on another level. You understand what I’m saying? Then I’ll just come f*ck you up in the lobby type sh*t.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to go that way. He understands that. We’re fighting, he can talk about that all he wants but don’t low blow.”

McGregor and Cerrone will headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their contest will take place at welterweight, and should McGregor win, he could be looking at another chance at the 155-pound title. Of course, there’s also some more very interesting options he could look at as well.

