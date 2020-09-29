Belts are a unique aspect of many martial arts. They serve to demonstrate the ability of a student as well as their dedication to the art itself. Belts vary from sport to sport and different aspects are required of each. In BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu), there are 5 primary jiu jitsu belt colors for adult competitors (16+) with a 6th (Red Belt) reserved for the very highest level practitioners in the jiu jitsu world. There are different methods to promotion in BJJ. Some gyms test their students before promotion, others will promote based on the thoughts of the coach. Some academies promote a stripe system on every belt. Stripes represent smaller increments of progression before receiving your next belt. The International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) have determined a jiu jitsu belt progression time for each colored belt.

Jiu Jitsu White Belt

White belt is the starting point for almost every martial art. White belts are true beginners of the sport. The goal of this level is to gain a basic understanding of the fundamentals of BJJ. This includes positions such as the mount, side control, closed guard and controlling the back. A set of submissions is taught from all of these positions. Basic sweeps and an understanding of guard passing is required to progress to the next level. An advanced white belt will have a core understanding of the sport and should be able to hold their own against brand new students. There is no time limit required to progress to blue belt by the IBJJF. Every jiu jitsu student from Gordon Ryan to Joe Rogan to Ashton Kutcher started out as a white belt.

Jiu Jitsu Blue Belt

Blue jiu jitsu belts are essentially advanced beginners. Throughout progression, blue BJJ belts should be developing strong defenses to attacks from higher levels. The goal of blue belt is to expand your understanding of BJJ in both attack and defense. Your escapes from bad positions should develop to a strongly competent level whilst your attacks against lower level belts should begin to develop and strengthen. Jiu jitsu blue belts should focus on developing one solid open guard which will focus their attention whilst progressing through the ranks. The IBJJF recommend at least two years training before progressing to Purple belt. You could be safe to assume that jiu jitsu belt demotions do not exist. As a result, when you achieve your blue belt in jiu jitsu, you have left your white belt days behind forever.

Jiu Jitsu Purple Belt

Purple belts are often referred to as experts of defence. Purple belts should be able to negate threats from those ranked below them as well as understand the attacks from those ranked above them. Purple BJJ belts should have at least one very strong guard from which they can launch attacks and advance their positions. Purple belt is also generally where students begin to approach more advanced techniques like the berimblo and other inverted techniques. The IBJJF recommend 1.5 years of training at Purple belt before progressing to Brown. Purple belt is also unofficially the rank at which many MMA fighters seek to achieve. A Purple belt has a truly deep understanding of jiu jitsu without necessarily understanding it all. Without a doubt, any purple belt would be able to protect themselves against an untrained aggressor in a self-defense situation. Statistically, purple belts are also highly likely to progress to black belts. If you maintain your training through blue belt, you will likely have the dedication required to achieve the highest BJJ belt.

Jiu Jitsu Brown Belt

Conversely to Purple belts, Brown belts are often considered experts of attack. Jiu jitsu brown belts are generally an inexperienced black belt. Their guard should be close to impenetrable to lower levels. They should possess an excellent passing game and should be challenging those at their own level and even above. With regard to previous levels, brown belts should be very competent in each of the requirements at each level. The ‘beginner black belt’ tag is reflected in the IBJJF recommendation of 1 year training at brown before promotion. In my experience, brown belts are the most intimidating opponents on the mat. Unlike black belts who have an excellent understanding and control of their technique, brown belts are often highly experienced and unremitting.

Jiu Jitsu Black Belt

Black belts are experts of the sport. Given their deep understanding, they often train with others based on instinct as opposed to a set game plan. Jiu Jitsu black belts are highly knowledgeable at both attack and defense. They are almost always able to negate the attack or penetrate the defense of a lower belt. Although true experts of the martial art, black belts will often meet their match against other black belts or even those of superior grading. The IBJJF requires at least 3 years of training before advancing further. Contrary to what many people think, I find that black belts are some of the best sparring partners in BJJ. Even as a white belt, I would find that black belts were patient of my ability and always willing to pass on advise when I asked for it. Given their understanding of the sport, black belts are slow and very measured. There is no urgency when you are sparring. It is all about what is the most efficient way to achieve your goal.

Jiu Jitsu Red Belts

Also known as the 9th or highest degree of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, the red belts are reserved for true masters of BJJ. These students understand the fundamentals of the sports beyond expert level. The Gracie family explained that a red belt was only awarded to those whose “influence and fame take them to the pinnacle of the sport”. Their technique is so precise that they rarely break a sweat when rolling with others. Strength becomes an afterthought because of their deep understanding of the fundamental aspects of the sport. It is difficult to explain a level of Red belt BJJ comprehension. Instead, it is easier to look at two examples of red belts and their accomplishments in the sport. Pedro Hemeterio was the first recipient of the red belt under Hello Gracie. He had been teaching and competing at the highest level in Brazil for over 30 years. Relson Gracie was the son of Helio Gracie and was the Brazilian national champion for over 22 years(!!). It should be noted that the Brazilian National Championships are often regarded as more difficult than the World Championships.

BJJ Promotion

Promotions vary from academy to academy. Some coaches promote their students when they feel the student is ready to progress. This is often done in smaller gyms where the coach has a deep understanding of their students and what their true ability level is. As mentioned, some gyms operate on a stripe system. Students are given stripes on their belt to indicate their degree of ability within a belt color. Sometimes stripes are given after a certain amount of time but most often, stripes are seen as a ‘mini-promotion’. Stripes are a much easier way of keeping track of students in a larger environment. Coaches can clearly see the ability of their students without having to keep detailed notes on everybody. It is also a good way for students to choose their sparring partners depending on the experience level they are seeking. Stripes garner a different meaning on black belts. Often you will hear of a 2nd or 4th degree BJJ black belt. These stripes are almost valued as a new belt color for black belts as they indicate a truly deep knowledge of the sport.

Other academies have a more formal promotion system. Some gyms have a quasi-curriculum from which students have to learn and preform the techniques. Whilst this certainly works in terms of quantifying ability, I think that it may formalize the process too much. Personally, I feel as though a jiu jitsu ranking should be interpreted broadly as opposed to literally. Another interesting form of promotion where the student will spar with one or several people in front of their coach. This allows the coach to see how you fair against partners of varying ability and skill. Although you may have an off-day, this means of jiu jitsu belt promotion is certainly representative of your own skill level. There are some infamous examples of students sparring for hours at a time or sparring everybody in the gym before they are promoted. Regardless of the system however, most coaches take their time when promoting a student. If you are promoted too early, you will be way out of your depth when you come across somebody of the same level. This is part of the reason why the IBJJF introduced the set time to spend at each BJJ belt ranking. When promotion comes around, many gyms perform the gauntlet on newly upgraded students. This involves the students making a tunnel and whipping the new promotion with their own belts. Roberto ‘Cyborg’ Abreu describes this as essential. In his opinion, you must suffer in order to achieve the next level, otherwise the belt doesn’t carry the same respect.