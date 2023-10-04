Dillon Danis targets UFC move after upcoming boxing match with Logan Paul on October 14.

Since his introduction to the combat sports world through pal Conor McGregor, Danis has had a knack for drumming up attention and grabbing headlines without any real fighting activity.

However, since announcing his boxing match with Paul, his profile has grown massively – making the rounds on popular shows and racking up millions of social media impressions. Hile it is hard to take Danis seriously considering his lack of activity and readiness to bend the truth, he has promised to continue his combat sports career after beating Paul.

Dillon Danis targets the UFC

Danis has made a habit of calling out UFC fighters over the years, mostly claiming he would beat them. Despite being a BJJ black belt and multiple time world champion, the 30-year-old has not fought over four years, but it as not stopped him from calling out top-15 ranked UFC welterweights.

Talking on The MMA Hour, Danis said that bonce he is done with Paul, he wants ‘anybody’, even calling out reigning champion Leon Edwards.

“I’m willing to go and go out there and see if what I’m saying is true,” he said. “If I go to the UFC, give me your toughest fight. Give me Ian Garry, give me Neil Magny. Anybody. Leon Edwards. That would be the easiest fight. Colby [Covington], anybody.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

“[Misfits is] trying to sign me, if I beat him,” Danis contiuned. “They’re actually in kahoots, who wants me, Jake [Paul] or KSI. But why am I doing that, boxing? I’m a jiu-jitsu guy. It’s so stupid. I want to go tap [UFC lightweight champion [Islam [Makhachev]. I want to go f****** beat these guys.”

Dillon Danis talking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour

Will Dillon Danis defeat Logan Paul?