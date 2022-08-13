Dillon Danis calls for Andrew Tate fight in MMA return: ‘I’d beat him so bad he’d turn into a feminist’

By
Ross Markey
-
Dillon Danis
Mandatory Credit: Bellator MMA
Bellator MMA welterweight contender, Dillon Danis has called out yet another opponent for his impending return to active competition, this time switching his attention to the outspoken former kickboxing champion, Andrew Tate – claiming the controversial content creator would “turn into a feminist” after a fight with him.

Danis, a high-profile feature under the Bellator MMA banner, has been sidelined since improving to 2-0 professionally back in June 2019, defeating Max Humphrey with a late opening round armbar win at a 175lbs catchweight matchup at Bellator 222 in New York.

Danis had previously made his professional mixed martial arts debut back in April of 2018 at Bellator 198, defeating Kyle Walker with a quickfire opening round toe hold submission. 

In the time since, Dillon Danis has been recovering from reconstructive knee injury following a slew of ligament injuries. And footage emerged late last year of Danis being corralled outside a New Jersey bar by a bouncer, where Danis was placed in a rear-naked choke

As for Tate, the outspoken 35-year-old English-born striker, has risen to prominence across social media and YouTube in recent months, detailing his controversial and often-criticized views, resulting in the former kickboxer receiving mass attention and engagement online. 

Boasting a 1-0 professional mixed martial arts record, Tate managed to defeat Shane Kavanagh with a win at Ultimate Warrior Challenge Uk back in 2010, while the Englishman also holds an amateur win against The Ultimate Fighter and UFC alum, compatriot, Luke Barnatt. 

Dillon Danis calls out Andrew Tate ahead of his return to mixed martial arts

Issuing a call out to Tate on his official Twitter account, Danis claimed he would turn the controversial Tate into a “feminist” after they shared the cage.

“When I come back to MMA I want Andrew Tate he’s 1-0 and I’m 2-0,” Dillon Danis tweeted. “Someone’s 0 has to go! I’d beat him so bad he’d turn inot a feminist.” 

In recent weeks, Tate has been linked with a potential return to combat sports in the form of a professional boxing match against the undefeated, Jake Paul – following the latter’s failed Madison Square Garden clash with Hasim Rahman Jr.

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

