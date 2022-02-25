The rivalry between Dillon Danis and Michael Bisping appears to be never-ending at this point as the duo have been trading shots at each other for what seems like an eternity.

During a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping explained why Danis’ BJJ skills are pretty much useless in an actual street fight, he said.

“Dillon Danis, you shoot for a man’s leg on the street, I’m gonna stomp on your head. And, by the way, someone else is probably gonna run up and boot you in the face. You’re on the floor, you’re about to go for an Omoplata? Someone just stomps you’re f***ing head. There you go, jiu-jitsu that, you know what I mean?” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

The 2-0 Bellator prospect clearly doesn’t agree with Bisping’s assessment of the usefulness of BJJ in a street fight and proposed scrap it out, with the winner taking home $100,000.

“hey @bisping why don’t we put this to the test 100k to you if i lose. you one eyed bitch,” Danis tweeted.

Dillon Danis Has Taken A Few L’s Lately

Danis has been sidelined for quite some time after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Despite that, Conor McGregor‘s teammate has continued to talk smack on social media to any and all fighters, regardless of weight class or promotion.

So, the majority of people from the combat sports world were glad to see Danis get his comeuppance during a recent trip to the Jersey Shore.

In September, Danis was arrested in Seaside Heights and was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct following an incident at a nightclub.

A bad night got worse for Danis when footage of his arrest began to circulate online. The clip showed the BJJ specialist being choked out by a security guard before his arrest.

Since then, Danis has been slapped by Ali Abdelaziz and kicked out of UFC 268.

The 28-year-old was also put on blast by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

How do you think Dillon Danis would do against Michael Bisping in a street fight?

