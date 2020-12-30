Conor McGregor’s teammate and Jiu Jitsu coach Dillion Danis expects McGregor’s rematch against Dustin Poirier to not pass the second round with him predicting that Conor will stop Dustin.

Speaking on the fight on the Nelk Boys Twitch stream Danis said, “It doesn’t last two rounds. Conor, in the mindset he is in right now, and the way he is, it’s not going to last two rounds, Conor McGregor is a different level, you don’t understand. That is a different breed of human. A lot of people criticize him but that is a different breed of human, he is going to f**k him up, dude. There is no one in the division who can f**k with him.”

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will have their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 257 at Yas Island Abu Dhabi on the 23rd of January. Their first meeting was in 2014 at UFC 178 where Conor KO’d Poirier in the first round and earned himself a performance of the night bonus.

McGregor’s last fight came in January where he headlined UFC 246 against UFC veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and stopped him in 40 seconds and got himself another performance of the night bonus. While Poirier last stepped in the octagon in June where he was part of a fight of the year contender against Dan Hooker that he won via unanimous decision. Their rematch will take place at 155 pounds and will have big implications on the title picture with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s future still uncertain.

