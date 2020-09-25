Diego Sanchez has vowed to beat Jake Matthews at UFC 253 tomorrow night before squaring off against former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in his retirement fight.

Sanchez revealed yesterday that he is looking to secure legacy fights before he calls it a career. ‘The Nightmare’ revealed McGregor is very much a fight he wants and one he’d fancy himself to win.

McGregor shocked the world earlier today when tweeted at Sanchez claiming he had asked UFC boss, Dana White to match the pair up back in February. It’s still a fight ‘Notorious’ seems interested in and by going public he may drum up some excitement among fight fans too.

“To Diego Sanchez… I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in! After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid. Good luck this weekend!”

One man who is excited to see McGregor’s latest social media posts is of course Sanchez himself who quickly took to Instagram to respond to McGregor’s tweets and vow to beat Matthews at UFC 253 to earn a shot at the Irishman, he wrote.

“I have @jakematthewsufc first and am 1000% ready to master the task! When I speak of true universal connection and #IAMTHISNOW I can assure you @espn you will have something special as I do what I have to do to get my healing 9/26/2020 @thenotoriousmma I will earn this opportunity with my excellence that is displayed at #ufc253 I will off the heads of as many as needed to get to you! Fuck the belt we are destiny mark my words it’s in the ether #IAMTHISNOW”

