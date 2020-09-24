Diego Sanchez is looking to end his career by facing fellow legends culminating in a fight with Conor McGregor.

Sanchez has four fights remaining on his UFC deal and the first of them takes place this weekend at UFC 253 when he meets Australian welterweight Jake Matthews.

And although he claims to not be looking past Matthews, Sanchez plans on finishing his UFC stint strong and facing some legends along the way.

“My goals in these last four fights in the UFC is to finish strong, to finish healthy,” Sanchez said to media recently (via Essentially Sports). “… I shoot for the moon man, I shoot for the moon in everything I do. I’m looking for legend fights…I’m not looking past Jake Matthews, but I’m looking for some legend fights.”

As for the legends he has in mind? They include the Diaz brothers, having notably defeated Nick when they fought back in 2005.

But the biggest name on Sanchez’s wishlsit is former two-weight champion McGregor.

“Nick Diaz is coming back. There’s some other names, Nate Diaz, there’s a lot of big fights that would be appealing for the fans,” Sanchez added. “I said I shoot for the moon, Conor McGregor is the number four fight. I envision myself dominating these next three fights and finishing my career with a fight with Conor McGregor.

“That’s my dream, that’s my vision. As I build my legacy and his does what his does, I’ll be waiting if he wants to do it at the end of the road.”

Sanchez and McGregor have gone back-and-forth in the past and most recently, the latter teased a fight with the former earlier this year. However, McGregor was more than likely joking around as a fight between the two seems highly unlikely.

Then again, don’t tell Sanchez that.

What do you make of Sanchez’s comments?