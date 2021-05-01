One-time UFC lightweight title challenger and The Ultimate Fighter 1 middleweight tournament victor, Diego Sanchez has received both his show and win money, as well as his athlete outfitting bonus for his canceled retirement fight with former teammate, Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26 on May 8. following his release from the promotion,



Sanchez, a sixteen-year organizational veteran, was released from his UFC contract this week, after his head coach, Joshua Fabia, as well as his attorney, Charles N. Larkens failed to provide the promotion upon request with confirmation that Sanchez was not suffering from either short-term or long-term health issues.



Reports emerged at the beginning of the week that the Albuquerque-born veteran has been removed from his proposed retirement clash with former Jackson-Wink MMA trainee, Cerrone on May 8.



After neither Fabia nor Larkens provided the promotion with confirmation regarding Sanchez’s well-being, he was removed from the bout and was subsequently released from the UFC, where he had competed since April of 2005.



Per Yahoo! Sports reporter, Kevin Iole, he was informed by Sanchez and Fabia that he was granted his entire show and win purse, as well as his athlete outfitting bonus for his cancelled pairing with Cerrone prior to his release from the organization.

“I just had an hour long conversation with @DiegoSanchezUFC (Diego Sanchez) and Joshua Fabia,” Iole wrote. “I will have their side of the story on Diego’s release from the UFC shortly. Diego did say that he was paid his full salary: $155k to show, $35k win bonus & $21k athlete outfitting bonus.“

I just had an hour-long conversation with @DiegoSanchezUFC and Joshua Fabio. I will have their side of the story on Diego's release from the UFC shortly. Diego did say he was paid his full salary: $155k to show, $35k win bonus & $21k athlete outfitting bonus — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 30, 2021

Addressing Sanchez’s release from the promotion, UFC president, Dana White issued a statement to Iole, detailing how Fabia was “batsh*t nuts” and that he was controlling Sanchez, and how all he wanted was the best for the New Mexico native.



“I have an incredible, amazing relationship with Diego (Sanchez) and I like him very much and I hope he is OK,” White said. “One of the sad things that happens, not just in fighting but in sports, and I want you to quote me on this, are these creepy weirdos who come from God knows where and leech onto fighters or athletes. They never do any good for them.“



“Somehow, this creep got into Diego’s life and has been controlling him,” White explained. “You saw the video of him chasing guys in the Octagon with a knife. How (expletive) nuts is that? He goes to the commission and tells them that he’s taught Diego this death touch. It goes on and on with this guy. He goes into the production meeting and tells the commentators what they should be saying? The guy is batsh*t nuts. He worked his way into Diego’s life and has gotten control over him. I just want the best for Diego.“



The victor of the inaugural season of the reality t.v. show, The Ultimate Fighter — Sanchez has chalked up some notable wins over the course of his professional career, including the likes of Kenny Florian, Nick Diaz, Karo Parisyan, Joe Riggs, Joe Stevenson, Clay Guida, Martin Kampmann, Takanori Gomi, Jim Miller, and Mickey Gall.