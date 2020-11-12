One-time UFC lightweight championship challenger, Diego ‘The Nightmare’ Sanchez has claimed recently that an unidentified flying object had been watching him on the patio of his Albuquerque, New Mexico residence.



Sanchez, the victor of the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter has been the subject of much attention over the last eighteen months, mainly for his association with now head-coach, ‘school of self-awareness’ leader, Joshua Fabia, since his 2019 split from longtime facility, Jackson-Wink MMA.



The 38-year-old has dropped two of his last three Octagon appearances, with his sole win in between those blemishes coming in a controversial disqualification victory over the charismatic, Michel Pereira at UFC Fight Night Rio Rancho in his home state in February this year.



The veteran contender featured at UFC 253 in September on ‘Fight Island’, dropping a largely one-sided unanimous decision defeat to Jake Matthews, his most recent Octagon appearance.



Taking to his official Twitter last night, Sanchez wrote how he had seen a UFO from the patio of his house in Albuquerque, before noting how the extraterrestrial object had been “watching” him.



“I was doing energy work on my patio as a UFC flew right up on me I called for my daughter quick quick (sic) she watched this thing hoover (sic) only hundreds of feet away. Albuquerque is a trip sighting are regular here. But this sh*t was contact (sic) tonight it was obvious it was watching me.“

The entertaining and always game Sanchez was inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame along with former Strikeforce lightweight best, Clay ‘The Carpenter’ Guida following their sensational clash at The Ultimate Fighter 9 Finale, where Sanchez picked up a close split decision win.



This latest claim from Sanchez follows an earlier declaration that former opponent, former Strikeforce and WEC welterweight champion, Nick Diaz had sent him emails threatening his family and parents, something which the Stockton native has since denied.

”Me and Nick Diaz hated each other,” Sanchez explained. “Nick Diaz used to send me e-mails. He found my e-mail, he talked to one of the MMA journalists at the time, there wasn’t many. Gave him my e-mail and he would e-mail me hate mails. Bad sh*t. Talking sh*t about my mom, talking sh*t about my dad, just trying to get under my skin with everything he had. He hated me. He hated Ultimate Fighters because we got all that attention. He was in the spotlight at that time, he hated us and he hated me.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

A fifteen-year UFC veteran, Sanchez has scored some real high-profile victories in his time with the organization, including wins over the likes of Kenny Florian, the above mentioned, Diaz, Karo Parisyan, Joe Riggs, Joe Stevenson, Martin Kampmann, Takanori Gomi, Ross Pearson, and Jim MIller.

