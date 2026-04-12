UFC Freedom 250 Levels Up With Big White House Event Updates

UFC 327 just wrapped up, and there is fresh news for fans regarding the White House Card.

A heavyweight clash between Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis has been added to the UFC Freedom 250 event, which takes place on June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House.

🚨😳 BREAKING: Dana White has just announced Derrick Lewis vs. Josh Hokit for the UFC White House card on June 14th, per @danawhite pic.twitter.com/0hFvkrpDsK — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 12, 2026

Earlier tonight, Hokit dismantled Curtis Blaydes in an all-out slugfest, delivering a performance that impressed UFC brass and even U.S. President Donald Trump, who was in attendance for the event.

Once the 28-year-old got his hand raised after the three-round war, he earned a spot on the once-in-a-lifetime card. Thanks to President Trump and Joe Rogan.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: (L-R) Josh Hokit punches Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 327 event at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Dana White announced the Lewis vs. Hokit bout during a live stream:

“[After President Trump wanted Derrick Lewis on the June 14 card] I stepped away, and I called Derrick Lewis. I said, ‘Derrick, the president just asked me why you’re not on the [White House] card. Do you want to fight at the White House card? He goes, ‘Of course I do.’ Tell the president thank you; I want to do it. Then the Hokit fight plays out; he beats the No. 5-ranked guy in the world, and Joe Rogan says, ‘Is there still room on the White House card?’ We went back and talked to him. Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis was just added to the White House card in the last ten minutes.”

He added:

“President Trump built half of that fight, and [Joe] Rogan built the other half. Both guys have accepted and agreed to the fight. So we’re adding one more to the White House [card]. Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis.”

Check out the fight added to UFC Freedom 250 below:

🚨 BREAKING:



DANA WHITE JUST ADDED DERRICK LEWIS VS JOSH HOKIT TO THE UFC WHITE HOUSE CARD!



(via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/QKATO0lgFB — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 12, 2026



At the post-fight presser, White confessed that he didn’t want any more fights on the UFC Freedom 250 card, but President Trump was hell-bent on wanting Derrick Lewis to fight on June 14.

The UFC head honcho also added that he hopes Josh Hokit is not injured after the Blaydes fight, as it would absolutely suck if an injury keeps the undefeated and most entertaining heavyweight on the roster out of the White House event.

[Image via UFC]

Check out the UFC Freedom 250 promo released earlier today

More updates on UFC Freedom 250

A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME FAN FEST 👀⁰⁰



Your UFC Freedom 250 events schedule is here!



Register NOW at https://t.co/XL2vn9cmgi for early access to tickets! pic.twitter.com/BdQhASiDRo — UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2026

UFC Freedom 250 – presented by https://t.co/W1F98Uu8DH – is coming June 14th!



Are you ready? $1M CRO bonus on the line, in celebration of @Cryptocom 's 10th anniversary! pic.twitter.com/BmjBSrBGVV — UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2026

🚨 Dana White reveals he didn’t want to add any fights to the White House card, but added Derrick Lewis at Donald Trump’s request #UFC327



(via @ufc ) pic.twitter.com/aOdwlee0xj — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 12, 2026