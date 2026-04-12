UFC Freedom 250 Levels Up With Big White House Event Updates

BySubham
UFC Freedom 250

UFC 327 just wrapped up, and there is fresh news for fans regarding the White House Card.

A heavyweight clash between Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis has been added to the UFC Freedom 250 event, which takes place on June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House.

Earlier tonight, Hokit dismantled Curtis Blaydes in an all-out slugfest, delivering a performance that impressed UFC brass and even U.S. President Donald Trump, who was in attendance for the event.

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Once the 28-year-old got his hand raised after the three-round war, he earned a spot on the once-in-a-lifetime card. Thanks to President Trump and Joe Rogan.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: (L-R) Josh Hokit punches Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 327 event at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Dana White announced the Lewis vs. Hokit bout during a live stream:

“[After President Trump wanted Derrick Lewis on the June 14 card] I stepped away, and I called Derrick Lewis. I said, ‘Derrick, the president just asked me why you’re not on the [White House] card. Do you want to fight at the White House card? He goes, ‘Of course I do.’ Tell the president thank you; I want to do it. Then the Hokit fight plays out; he beats the No. 5-ranked guy in the world, and Joe Rogan says, ‘Is there still room on the White House card?’ We went back and talked to him. Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis was just added to the White House card in the last ten minutes.”

He added:

“President Trump built half of that fight, and [Joe] Rogan built the other half. Both guys have accepted and agreed to the fight. So we’re adding one more to the White House [card]. Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis.”

Check out the fight added to UFC Freedom 250 below:


At the post-fight presser, White confessed that he didn’t want any more fights on the UFC Freedom 250 card, but President Trump was hell-bent on wanting Derrick Lewis to fight on June 14.

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The UFC head honcho also added that he hopes Josh Hokit is not injured after the Blaydes fight, as it would absolutely suck if an injury keeps the undefeated and most entertaining heavyweight on the roster out of the White House event.

UFC White House
[Image via UFC]

Check out the UFC Freedom 250 promo released earlier today

More updates on UFC Freedom 250

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Subham is a writer and editor with experience spanning MMA, Health & Fitness, true crime, and pop culture. He has previously worked with Sportskeeda MMA, SK True Crime, and SK Pop, Movies, and Shows.
He currently covers the UFC for LowKickMMA and MMA Pros Picks.

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