UFC Welterweight and former Lightweight title contender Diego Sanchez issued an emotional statement on his Instagram following his disappointing loss to Jake Matthews by unanimous decision at UFC 253 this past weekend.

“Warriors don’t always win they do however always survive! I took a fight on the other side of the world on a months notice, fought my fourth primed 26 year old out of the last five opponents. With a torn labrum in my left hip! I positively pressed the fight with a streaking 5-1 welterweight prospect. Had a face to face with @danawhite with not one negative word only respect and love. I might have some haters but that’s only a accurate identification of successfulness. Made it my 36 trip to the octagon. Today I will get treatment on my torn labrum @utahstemcells @jon_anik was incorrect during fight commentary as he credited stem cell for helping me in between fights. This is my first partnership with a stem cell facility and am very excited to see how this treatment can help extend my longevity.”

Sanchez had expressed interest in having his final fight be against McGregor during UFC 253 fight week.

The former champion in Conor McGregor responded to Sanchez’s wish on Twitter bysuggesting that he had already requested the match-up from UFC officials.

“To Diego Sanchez,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in! After you fought [Michel] Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre-COVID. Good luck this weekend!”

Unfortunately for Sanchez, his loss to Matthews this past weekend has all but crushed his hopes of fighting the Irishman one day for his final fight.

What do you think of Sanchez’ Post UFC 253 Statement? Will we see him have one more final fight?