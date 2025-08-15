Did The UFC Accidentally Cut Conor McGregor? Is He In the UFC or Not?

Conor McGregor’s name briefly vanished from the UFC’s active roster this week, sparking a flurry of rumors among fight fans and MMA gossip hounds. According to UFC Roster Watch, which monitors the promotion’s official lineup, McGregor was no longer listed under “active roster” as the UFC prepared for UFC 319. Social media lit up with speculation that the former two-division champion had been quietly cut loose by the promotion he helped build.

Conor McGregor Removed from the UFC Roster

The timing raised eyebrows: McGregor hasn’t fought since UFC 264 in July 2021, where he suffered a broken ankle in the final minutes of Round 1 against Dustin Poirier. Since then he’s teased comebacks, embarked on business ventures (including his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve), and even dipped a toe into bare-knuckle boxing. Yet for all the talk, nothing concrete happened in the Octagon. With UFC 319 on the horizon, it appeared McGregor’s four-year layoff finally cost him his place on the roster.

❌ Fighter removed: Conor Mcgregor — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) August 14, 2025

Enter Ariel Helwani; On August 13, Helwani took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue an outright denial: McGregor “HAS NOT parted ways with the UFC,” he announced, adding that both McGregor and his management confirmed the fighter remains under contract and has re-entered the USADA testing pool. The message was unambiguous. Where Roster Watch sees absence, Helwani sees a clerical quirk or an administrative freeze on McGregor’s contract, not a release.

Conor McGregor HAS NOT parted ways the UFC.



Both @TheNotoriousMMA and his team confirmed this to me.



He also confirmed he is back in the pool, has submitted tests and all have come back clean.



“It’s all systems a go,” he said. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 14, 2025

UFC president Dana White later addressed the chatter. In a statement to Bloody Elbow, White called the removal reports “complete nonsense,” assuring fans that McGregor’s contract status remains intact and that his listing will be updated when he’s booked for a new bout. White’s stance carries weight: he’s overseen the UFC since 2001 and has final say over fight cards and contract renewals. If Dana insists “The Notorious” is still signed, that’s as close as you get to official word.

Conor McGregor is Still With the UFC

Why did McGregor disappear from the UFC’s visible roster? Industry insiders suggest a few possibilities. One theory points to roster management tied to McGregor’s five-year contract clause; his lengthy injury hiatus may have triggered a temporary contract freeze while he remained outside the USADA testing pool. Another theory notes UFC’s shift away from pay-per-view revenue under the new Paramount deal, meaning McGregor’s guaranteed PPV points have less relevance until he’s officially scheduled to fight again.

The bottom line: Conor McGregor is under UFC contract, back in drug testing, and eligible for booking whenever the promotion calls his number.