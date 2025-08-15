Conor McGregor is serious about UFC comeback, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White has claimed that Conor McGregor is serious about possibly making his return to the cage at some point in the future.

For the longest time, Conor McGregor has been teasing the idea of a return to the octagon. He hasn’t competed in over four years now and while there’s always a chance that he could pop up here or there, he rarely seems to take the idea of a full comeback very seriously.

Instead, Conor McGregor prefers to enjoy partying, although it must be said that he’s been posting videos of himself training more frequently than usual lately. Whether or not that actually means he’s going to head back into a full training camp, though, remains to be seen.

One thing that Conor McGregor does seem to be interested in right now is competing at the White House. The Ultimate Fighting Championship is in the early stages of planning a major event on the south lawn for next summer as part of USA’s 250th birthday celebrations.

For Conor, that’d be the most high profile card imaginable, even if some UFC fans aren’t at all interested in seeing him get back in there. In a recent podcast appearance, though, Dana White had the following to say on the Irishman’s future.

Dana White considers Conor McGregor’s return

“If you see, he’s been posting videos of himself training, he’s back in the [drug testing] pool now,” White told Pardon My Take. “He wants the White House fight.

“Listen if he starts getting in shape and training and stays the course, that’s the fight he wants. He keeps telling me he wants that fight. We’ll see how it plays out over the next several months.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Is it actually going to happen? We’ll have to wait and see.