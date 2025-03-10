UFC athlete Diana Belbita Draws Scorn from Nina-Marie Daniele over the Nina Curse

Nina-Marie Daniele is not happy with Diana Belbita. Following Alex Pereira’s loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, UFC women’s flyweight fighter Diana Belbita jokingly referenced a “Nina Drama curse” on social media. This was in response to Pereira’s pre-fight content creation with popular MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele. Belbita’s post humorously suggested that Daniele’s involvement might have contributed to Pereira’s defeat, echoing a common theme of superstition in sports, such as the “Drake Curse” or the “EA Sports Curse.’

Nina-Marie Daniele Lashes Out At Diana Belbita

Nina-Marie Daniele is a prominent figure in the MMA world, known for her vibrant personality and engaging content. She has expanded her reach as a social media influencer and UFC reporter. With a strong presence on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Daniele has built a large following across her social media channels.

Nina-Marie Daniele responded to Belbita’s comment, emphasizing that she had also worked with Ankalaev, thus negating any notion of a curse. Daniele encouraged Belbita to focus on her upcoming fight against Dione Barbosa, scheduled for April 5 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Belbita, known as “The Warrior Princess,” is looking to end a two-fight losing streak in her bout against Barbosa, who holds a 1-1 promotional record.

Diana Belbita is a Romanian professional mixed martial artist competing in the UFC’s women’s strawweight division. On social media, she said:

“We have a new curse. Nina Drama curse . #UFC313”

Nina-Marie Daniele responded:

“I respect you as a fighter so I won’t say anything bad. How am I a curse when I filmed as many videos with Alex as I did with Ankalaev? Please elaborate. You should focus more on training and less on tweeting negativity. Focus on your fight with Dione Barbosa… you have a tough challenge ahead. Wish you the best”

Belbita later clarified that her initial comment was meant as a joke, apologizing if it caused any misunderstanding. She expressed admiration for Daniele’s work and acknowledged the challenges of her role as a content creator in the MMA community.

“God No. It’s a joke. I have nothing against you. I like you and I like watching your work. I’m also one of the people that think your work is not easy at all. My apologies if I upset you. Definitely just a joke”

The UFC 313 event itself was significant, with Magomed Ankalaev securing a unanimous decision victory over Alex Pereira to claim the light heavyweight title. The fight was closely contested, with Ankalaev’s strategic approach and wrestling threat playing a crucial role in his success. The outcome has sparked discussions about potential rematches and the future of the light heavyweight division. Despite some fan criticism of the judges’ scorecards, Ankalaev’s victory was widely recognized as a well-deserved win, earning praise from notable figures like Khabib Nurmagomedov.