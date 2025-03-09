Jon Jones fight with Alex Pereira ‘Off the table’ after UFC 313 title loss, star claims

A potential super fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira is now “off the table” after the latter’s loss at UFC 313, according to current interim heavyweight kingpin, Tom Aspinall — who remains even more confident of facing the Rochester native this summer.

Headlining the promotion’s flagship return to Las Vegas overnight, Pereira saw his dominant run as light heavyweight kingpin halted by the surging Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev in an argued decision loss.

Dropping a contentious unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) loss to the Makhackala native, Pereira voiced his disagreement with the result, suggesting he was merely grappled and wrestler. And pointed to his eleven takedown defenses, as well as a perceived lack of damage dished out against him.

“Putting me up against the cage, he (Magomed Ankalaev) didn’t really do anything. “Pereira told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview through an interpreter. “Giving him the win with a gameplan like that, it incentivizes people to do that.”

And “probably” set to fight Ankalaev in an immediate rematch next according to promotional boss, Dana White, Pereira’s future in a super fight at heavyweight is “off the table” if you ask unification hopeful, Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall claims Alex Pereira cannot fight Jon Jones next

“Yeah, that’s [a fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira] off the table now,” Tom Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. The Alex Pereira fight at heavyweight or any other weight really. Yeah, Jon, there’s only one way, there’s only one thing to do mate, sign the contract and let’s get a date going.

“And I know we’ve seen last night Dana White was talking, everything is now done on Jon’s side and the UFC now have to find a date and a venue, a place,” Tom Aspinall revealed. “So we’re waiting for that, we’ve got some good news coming soon hopefully.”