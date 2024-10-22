Diana Belbita fires back at fans over ‘Disgusting’ comments on social media post

UFC strawweight contender, Diane Belbita has hit out at users on social media after receiving “disgusting” comments on pictures of herself shared online, urging commentors and user to refrain from thinking about “sex” all the time.

Belbita, a strawweight contender under the banner of the UFC, most recently featured in a rematch against Liverpool grappler, Molly McCann, suffering a buzzer-beating opening round armbar submission loss to the former after a prior decision loss to former title challenger, Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

And sidelined since then, Romania native, Diana Belbita has yet to book her next outing inside the Octagon — having previously turned in notable wins over the likes of Hannah Goldy and Maria Oliveira during her time in the promotion.

On social media this week, former KSW championship challenger, Diana Belbita hit out at comments and their commentors on her platform accusing them of sexualising her content and labelling users as “disgusting.

Diana Belbita hits out at fans over “disgusting” comments aimed at her

“Some people should stop thinking so much about sex,” Diane Belbita posted on her official X account. “I posted a picture today (on IG and X), full clothes on. I posted it because I was wearing some Akatsuki-themed clothes.”

“But some comments are disgusting,” Diana Belbita explained. “STOP! Just Stop! Scroll over my posts without commenting dirty stuff.”

Earlier this year, Diana Belbita revealed a bizarre request from a fan on hers on social media — with the user in question, named Dan, requesting that the strawweight challenger “cause pain” to him in numerous ways.

“Hi there!

I am 52 years old, live in Florida, and am an admirer of women who are physically strong and who can fight. I seek a unique experience…

I am looking for a female fighter who is willing to lock me in a room and overpower me in a fight while torturing me and inflicting some serious pain. I’m not looking to get hurt or hospitalized but I am looking to experience some very severe pain delivered by a woman who knows how to fight.

You must be willing to:

– Cause several pain in numerous ways (mostly grappling but also striking)

– Let me fight back – so you must be confident u can win (I am 5’9” 170lbs)

– Choke me unconscious 2-3 times (possibly more). You can use legs or arms or switch it around.

– Continue hurting me even if the match is very one sided and I am begging for mercy

– Strike my body repeatedly and bruise me all over the torso area

– Strike me in the groin repeatedly

– Use physical force to prevent me from leaving the room early

– Let me film how you tortured me (for my own use only)

If you are qualified and interested in doing this with me, I can offer you $1000 for you to torture me for 90 minutes (split into two 45-minute sessions) as well as cover your round trip air travel to Florida and hotel expense (1 night), if needed.

This is not a joke and I hope it’s not insulting – I have tremendous admiration for female fighters and it’s something I could never do it myself. Some guys like to receive pain with whips and chains. I am kind of like that but prefer kicks, punches, chokes and armbars so I am hoping we can have a mutually beneficial arrangement:

Please email me back and let me know if you might be interested in doing this with me. At least maybe talk to me on the phone for 10 minutes before you say “no” – I’m happy to answer any questions you might have… I am looking to do this in December or January. If we are a good fit for this, we can possibly do this multiple times a year!

Thank you in advance!

Dan“