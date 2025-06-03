Derrick Lewis admits cheating in prior UFC fights ahead of Nashville return: ‘Any means necessary’

Former interim and undisputed heavyweight title challenger, Derrick Lewis has admitted he has no qualms about bending the rules and cheating in his fights — even reflecting on an intentional groin strike in a prior pairing before his UFC Nashville headiner in July.

Lewis, a perennial contender at the heavyweight limti in the Octagon, is set to make his return to action next month in Tennessee, headining the promotion’s return to Nashville as he takes on emerging divisional prospect, Tallison Teixeira.

Sidelined since he turned in another impressive knockout victory over Rodrigo Nascimento back in May of last year, Lewis would snap a losing skid following a defeats to another Brazilian foe, Jailton Almeida.

And ahead of his return to action, Lewis reflected on his fight with Dutch veteran, Ruan Potts during a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

Derrick Lewis admits to cheating in fights in the UFC

Eventually landing a second round knockout win in their 2015 showdown in Los Angeles, Lewis admitted he immediately chose to land an intentional groin strike in the opening stages of the pairing — in a bid to settle his own nerves.

“I cheated in fights, sh*t,” Derrick Lewis said. “One time I kneed him in the nuts. I kneed him in the nuts right off the bat. Soon as the fight started, I kneed him in the nuts on purpose, just because I wanted to get my nerves to calm down. Ruan Potts. That fight right there, I kneed him in the nuts.

“Yeah, I’ll cheat, sh*t,” Derrick Lewis continued. “Any means necessary. If I want to start poking eyes and all that, I’m gonna poke you in the eye.”

And to boot, as far as the veteran is concerned, the lack of punishment for cheating — intentional or not, leaves him in the mind that he should absolutely exploit this fact.

“You’re going to get a warning. They’re not going to take a point as soon as you poke someone in the eye,” Derrick Lewis added. Sh*t, everybody know that. I’m gonna knee him in the nuts, poke him in the eye. I’m going to do whatever illegal, then say ‘oh, my bad, I didn’t mean to do that.’ This on record, right? Just know, if I ever do that in any of my previous fights, I’m laughing on the inside.”