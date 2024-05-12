Derrick Lewis unsure on fighting future after knockout win at UFC St. Louis: ‘I’m getting too old’

Former heavyweight title challenger, Derrick Lewis is unsure what his next step will be off the back of another knockout win at UFC Fight Night St. Louis overnight, urging for patience on his return, claiming he’s “getting too old” to consider a hasty comeback.

Lewis, a former undisputed and interim heavyweight title challenger under the banner of the promotion, returned to a headlining slot for the second event consecutively overnight in Missouri, turning in another stoppage win.

Rallying from some difficult grappling and wrestling success from opponent, Rodrigo Nascimento, Lewis would land a third round knockout win over the Brazilian – before launching a viral celebration, which included him stripping to his briefs, tossing his protective cup to media row, and then mooning the attending crowd at the Enterprise Center.

Derrick Lewis weighs up future after UFC St. Louis win

And when questioned by former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping on his immediate fighting future off the back of his win – Lewis who called for a feature in WWE, with both brands now under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella, claimed he was “too old”.

“I appreciate St. Louis for letting me show my naked a**,” Derrick Lewis said during his post-fight Octagon interview. “Let me sit my a** down for a second, I’m getting too old for this sh*t.”

“Oh yeah, I’m in my prime, but sh*t, you didn’t see this sh*t?” Derrick Lewis explained. “I got to rethink this sh*t.”

Extending his knockout record to 15 separate stoppage via strikes, over the course of his tenure with the organization, fan-favorite contender, Lewis has turned in notable finishes over the likes of Gabriel Gonzaga, Travis Browne, Marcin Tybura, Alexander Volkov, Curtis Blaydes, and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

