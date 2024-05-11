Derrick Lewis scores knockout win over Rodrigo Nascimento, moons crowd afterwards – UFC St. Louis Highlights

Former heavyweight championship challenger, Derrick Lewis is back to the winner’s enclosure with his fifteenth knockout victory inside the Octagon — landing a third round knockout win over Brazilian grappler, Rodrigo Nascimento in the main event of tonight’s UFC Fight Night St. Louis card.

Lewis, a former interim and undisputed heavyweight title challenger under the banner of the organization, made his return tonight atop the promotion’s comeback to Missouri, turning in a fifteenth promotional knockout win in his fight with Nascimento.

Battling through some gruelling grappling and wrestling defense in the opening and second rounds, Lewis, the promotion’s most prolific knockout artist, added to his record-held tally in the opening minute of the first round — courtesy of a clubbing right hand, clipping Nascimento.

Following up a with a slew of ground strikes, Lewis forced the third round stoppage, with referee, Jason Herzog calling a halt to proceedings.

And once more taking off his shorts, and ditching his protective cup to the media row in St. Louis — Lewis then flirted with taking off his boxer shorts, before deciding to just moon the crowd instead.

Below, catch the highlights from Derrick Lewis’ win at UFC St. Louis