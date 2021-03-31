Whilst Jon Jones has this afternoon expressed that a payday in the region of eight to ten million to matchup with heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou would be “way too low” — one-time opponent of the Cameroonian, Derrick Lewis has joked that he’s happily settle for that sort of paycheck to rematch Ngannou.



Involved in a rather public spat with the promotion ever since the culmination of UFC 260 last Saturday, Jones has taken to his official Twitter over the course of the week, detailing how he wants a fair and sufficient payday to matchup with knockout-ace, Ngannou in his divisional bow this summer, and how during off the back of his claims, it’s obvious to see that UFC leader, Dana White “hates” him.



Vacating his undisputed light heavyweight championship last year, Jones has spent the time since, preparing for a long-anticipated move to the heavyweight ranks, with the Albuquerque-based look-see-do fighter embarking on a strength and conditioning regiment in order to prepare for his division climb.



Prior to Stipe Miocic’s rematch with Ngannou over the weekend, Jones was transparently earmarked as the challenger awaiting the victor, however, ever since Ngannou’s stunning second round knockout over Miocic to finally lift the heavyweight title, a pairing of Ngannou and Jones looks set to collide with the rockface.



Taking to his official Twitter account this evening, Jones claimed that he had spoken with the UFC’s Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell a couple of days ago, where he informed him that an offer for him to fight Ngannou in the region of eight to ten million wouldn’t suffice.



“I had a brief phone meeting with (the) UFC’s lawyer Hunter (Campbell) a few days ago,” Jones wrote. “As of right now, I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to ten million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that’s been discussed so far.“

In response to Jones’ statement on a potential fight purse, Lewis joked that he would take a rematch with Ngannou for a payday of eight million.

“I’ll do it (fight Ngannou) for eight million sh*t. @ufc“

Upon learning of Lewis’ claims that he would have no qualms about rematching Ngannou for that sort of payout, Jones fired a barb at the most prolific knockout-artist in heavyweight history; “Dereck also doesn’t have fifteen world championships on his resume.“

“I’m sure he (Derrick Lewis) would (take the fight for eight million), let him,” Jones wrote. “Dereck (Derrick) also doesn’t have fifteen world championships on his resume. Their last fight was one of the most boring heavyweight fights in recent history. Completely different situation.“

Initially clashing with Ngannou back in July of 2018 at UFC 226, Lewis scored a forgettable unanimous decision victory over the current champion as part of a three-fight run which led him to his premier promotional title challenge.