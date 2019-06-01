Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch Set For UFC 241

Spread the word!













A middleweight bout between longtime contender Derek Brunson and Ian Heinisch has been booked for UFC 241.

The news was announced by Heinisch on his Instagram. It is expected to be made official by the UFC soon.

Brunson bounced back from two knockout defeats by outpointing Elias Theodorou last month at UFC Ottawa. Still ranked No. 9, he will look to establish a new winning streak against Heinisch and make a push for a title shot.

As for Heinisch, he climbed into the top 15 with an upset unanimous decision win over Antonio Carlos Jr. last month. It marked his fifth win in a row as he now sits in No. 11 in the rankings. He notably called out Brunson after that win and has now been granted his wish.

UFC 241 takes place August 17 in Anaheim, California, and is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

Here is how the card is shaping up as of now: