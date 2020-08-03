Derek Brunson is eyeing fights with some of the big names at middleweight after taking out rising star Edmen Shahbazyan in the main event at UFC Vegas 5 this past weekend.

Brunson entered the Octagon a huge underdog against the surging contender who many expected would continue his rise to the top of the 185lb division. The 36-year-old used his superior wrestling and nasty ground and pound to dominate his opponent over two rounds. Shahbazyan looked done but was allowed to fight on in round three only to be quickly stopped once the final stanza began.

It appears Brunson has already lined up his next two potential victims. The American says he wants to face either Jack Hermansson or Darren Till next.

“Hermanson or Til next sounds good to me. Both ranked ahead of me & no fight scheduled! @UFC @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite @Mickmaynard2,” Brunson wrote on social media.

Hermansson is riding high after one of the biggest wins of career. The European standout quickly tapped Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Island 2 to establish himself as one of the best in the division after previously suffering defeat to fellow contender Jared Cannonier.

Till on the other hand is coming off a defeat to former middleweight king Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Island 3. The Englishman was impressive during his close decision loss to Whittaker but is unlikely to fight any time soon after suffering a nasty knee injury during the fight.

Who do you think Derek Brunson should face next?