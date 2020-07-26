Robert Whittaker and Darren Till delivered as expected.

The pair faced off in the UFC Fight Island 3 headliner on Saturday night in what was a back-and-forth middleweight headliner.

Till scored a knockdown in the first round while Whittaker rebounded with his own knockdown in the second round. The following two rounds were split between both fighters before Whittaker edged the final round to earn a unanimous 48-47 scorecard to return to the win column.

You can watch the highlights below:

The shot by @darrentill2 that dropped Whittaker in the first round 😬 #UFCFightIsland3 pic.twitter.com/IMrgpK8fgi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2020

What did you think of the fight?