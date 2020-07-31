UFC Middleweight Darren Till will have to take some time away from competition after tearing his MCL in the second round of his bout against Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi this past weekend.

Speaking to ESPN, Till’s coach Colin Heron shared the news stating that doctors were amazed he was able to finish the fight.

“Torn MCL, doctors are amazed he was able to stand up for the last three rounds,” Said Heron, via text. “He is in a cast for six weeks then we’ll reassess, hopefully it will start to knit while immobilized.”

Till took to his Instagram earlier today, sharing his thoughts on the fight and thanking his fans for the support.

Till saw his introduction into the UFC as a Welterweight and quickly rose through the rankings earning himself a title shot against Tyron Woodley. When this matchup didn’t go his way, Till returned to face another loss to Jorge Masvidal that saw him make the move up in weight taking on top contender Kelvin Gastelum. This put on a fantastic performance showcasing the improvements he had made since his preview bouts and placing himself right at the top of his new division.

Being in this position saw him face off against the former Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi. This fight while close, was seen by the judges to go to Whittaker. Both fighters had big moments in the fight however, it was Whittaker’s volume and variety of offence that saw him get the nod.

The division is currently set to hold a title fight between the challenger Paulo Costa and the champion Israel Adesanya in September. Once this has taken place it will provide some clarity to the title picture within the Middleweight division.

It seems Till will have to take some time away to recover before he makes his return and begins the climb towards that elusive middleweight title.