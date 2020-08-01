LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan results throughout tonight (Sat. 1st Aug, 2020) from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.

In the main event, we will see a bout between two ranked middleweights when Derek Brunson attempts to spoil the streak of rising contender Edmen Shahbazyan. Coming off back to back victories in 2019, Brunson is looking to continue this streak adding Shahbazyan’s name to the list. Shahbazyan who has finished all his victories inside the UFC is coming off a first-round knockout of Brad Tavares in November of 2019. In the co-main event, Joanne Calderwood will take on Jennifer Maia in a women’s flyweight bout to determine the next title challenger to face Valentina Shevchenko.

Check out our UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on twitter @LowKick_MMA

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan Results

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 9 p.m ET)

Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Women's Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia

Welterweight: Vincente Luque vs. Randy Brown

Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Holland

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 7 p.m ET)

Bantamweight: Frankie Saenz vs. Johnathan Martinez

Bantamweight: Frankie Saenz vs. Johnathan Martinez

Bantamweight: Johnny Munoz vs. Nate Maness

Featherweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Vince Cachero

Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Durden, Unanimous Draw