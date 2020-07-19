Jack Hermansson returned to the win column on Saturday night.

Taking on Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 2, Hermansson looked to take his foe down only to get reversed and end up on the bottom.

Gastelum eventually got up but left his leg exposed as Hermansson grabbed on to it. It looked like Gastelum did enough to escape before “The Joker” locked in the heel hook to get the submission victory.

As a result, he reentered potential title contention while Gastelum has now lost three on the bounce.

You can watch the finish below:

Jokers are WILD! 🃏



🇸🇪 @JackTheJokerMMA needs just over a minute!



The main card finishes on E+ for #UFCFightIsland2

