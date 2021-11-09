UFC middleweight contender, Derek Brunson has called for former undisputed lightweight champion and multiple-time featherweight championship challenger, Frankie Edgar to bring an end to his professional mixed martial arts career, off the back of his most recent loss to bantamweight striker, Marlon Vera last weekend.



Featuring on the main card of UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden, Toms River native, Edgar was en route to a likely decision loss to Ecuadorian finisher, Vera before the beginning of a championship doubleheader, before he was finished in the third round with a brutal front kick knockout.



The defeat came as Edgar’s second consecutively since his move to the bantamweight ranks back in August of last year where he managed to take Fight of the Night honors in a close split decision victory over Pedro Munhoz in a UFC Apex facility headliner.



1-4 in his last five UFC outings, Edgar brought an end to his extended featherweight run with a pair of losses to then-champion, Max Holloway, and a knockout loss to former title challenger, Chan Sung Jung. Before his loss to Vera on Saturday last weekend, the New Jersey veteran suffered a brutal 28-second flying knee knockout loss to recent interim bantamweight title chaser, Cory Sandhagen.

Derek Brunson calls for Frankie Edgar to end his MMA career following recent UFC 268 loss



Reacting to Edgar’s loss Vera at UFC 268, upcoming UFC 270 main card feature, the veteran middleweight mainstay, Brunson claimed that he hoped Edgar would now hang up his gloves off the back of another knockout defeat — or at least limit his future to just one last fight.



“Random thought,” Derek Brunson tweeted. “I do not want to see Frankie Edgar compete in MMA anymore. At best once more. He carried the sport for years, former UFC champ, competed at 3 different weight classes. He has nothing else to prove or achieve. A complete legend of the sport. (praying hands emoji) #JustMyOpinion“

Over the course of his decorated UFC career — which began all the way back in February 2007, and has included a lightweight title triumph against former two-weight champion, B.J. Penn. Scoring three successful title defenses, Edgar has defeated the likes of Cub Swanson, Jeremy Stephens, Chad Mendes, Urijah Faber, Charles Oliveira, Gray Maynard, Sean Sherk, Hermes Franca, Spencer Fisher, and upcoming headliner, Yair Rodriguez to name a few.



As for North Carolina native, Derek Brunson, the streaking contender is slated to feature on the main card of UFC 270 in January in a potential title-eliminator against fellow contender, Jared Cannonier.

