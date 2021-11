Marlon Vera picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC 268.

”Chito’ survived two rounds of heavy wrestling pressure from Frankie Edgar before closing the show in the final frame.

The bantamweight prospect landed a picture-perfect front-kick to KO the former lightweight champion.

Check out the highlights.

Front kick to the face! 😳



Marlon Vera caught Frankie Edgar clean under the chin. Brutal!



Vamos Chito! 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/A1ELEh0M1n — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 7, 2021

