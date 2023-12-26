Deontay Wilder claims Anthony joshua would rather retire than fight him: ‘When I lost did you see how happy he was?’

Off the back of his upset decision loss to former champion, Joseph Parker over the course of the weekend in Saudi Arabia, former WBC heavyweight king, Deontay Wilder has shockingly claimed that long-time rumored foe, Anthony Joshua was set to retire – rather than fight him, if he beat Parker.

Wilder, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight titleholder, co-headlined a ‘Day of Reckoning’ billed card in Riyadh over the course of the weekend, suffering a one-sided unanimous judging loss to Parker, failing to mount any real significant offense over the course of their 12 round distance.

And in the night’s headliner, Watford-born puncher managed to extend his winning run to three straight fights, landing a corner’s stoppage TKO win over Swedish contender, Otto Wallin.

However, in the days ahead of the event in the Middle East, reports emerged confirming how Wilder and Joshua were set to agree terms on a two-fight deal – if both of them won their respective fights on Friday night.

Deontay Wilder claims Anthony Joshua was set to retire

And in the immediate aftermath of his loss to Parker, with the kibosh now placed on a long-rumored bout between the two, Wilder claims he heard Joshua was set to retire rather than fight him if he won.

“They really don’t want that fight,” Deontay Wilder told 78SPORTSTV.” When I lost did you see how happy he (Anthony Joshua) was coming out? ‘Now I can escape.’ I broke out laughing. I made him able to perform like that. He was like, ‘I ain’t gotta fight Wilder.’”

“The rumor was he was talking about retiring if I won,” Deontay Wilder explained. “March 9., the fight still can go on. But this is a perfect way for them to get out.”

Do you think Deontay Wilder fights Anthony Joshua in the future?