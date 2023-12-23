Anthony Joshua stops Otto Wallin on his stool amid vicious striking onslaught en route to win – Highlights
Former two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua is in the midst of a three-time winning run for the first time since his second title reign back in 2018, turning in an eventual corner stoppage TKO win following a vicious onslaught at the end of the fifth round.
Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion, entered tonight’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ card in Saudi Arabia in the midst of a two-fight winning run, landing a knockout win over Robert Helenius, which came off the back of a decision win over Jermaine Franklin in a home soil return earlier this year.
Expected to fight former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder with a victory tonight in the co-main event slot, Watford puncher, Anthony Joshua saw those plans hit the skids after the Tuscaloosa native dropped a one-sided unanimous decision loss to common-foe, Joseph Parker in Riyadh.
However, holding up his side of a slated two-fight deal, Joshua turned up the heat early and often against Wallin throughout the extent of their five round clash, particularly in the last of those frames — forcing a corner stoppage after bloodying the Swedish-born, Wallin.