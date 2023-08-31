ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson took home gold following his appearance at the IBJJF Masters World Championships in Las Vegas.

Mighty Mouse’ is considered by many to be the greatest flyweight fighter in the history of the sport after capturing world titles in both the UFC and ONE Championship. Currently, Demetrious Johnson reigns as the ONE flyweight champion, but the pound-for-pound great is taking some time away from the cage to test his skills on the mat. This week, Johnson headed to the Las Vegas Convention Center for the biggest jiu-jitsu tournament in the world, the IBJJF Masters.

Johnson swapped out his four-ounce gloves for a gi, competing as a brown belt in the Master 2 division for competitors aged 35 and up.

Per a report from Bloody Elbow, Demetrious Johnson took home gold in his division, winning six matches, including a 10-0 shutout in the tournament finals. Not too shabby for a guy who hasn’t competed in a submission grappling tournament for nearly two decades.

With his run at Worlds now in the books, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will inevitably take a long hard look at what comes next in the world of mixed martial arts. Should he choose to keep things going, Johnson will likely defend his ONE flyweight world title against Kairat Akhmetov inside the ONE Championship Circle. But with nothing left to prove, Johnson could understandably walk away from the sport with his name already etched in the MMA history books.