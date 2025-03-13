Demetrious Johnson Exposes UFC Profits: ‘They Made $1.4B, But Won’t Pay Jon Jones?’

Demetrious Johnson thinks if Jon Jones wants $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall, they should give him $30 million.

After defeating Stipe Miocic in his first heavyweight title defense at UFC 309, Dana White was confident that he’d be able to work out a deal to bring fans a long-awaited unification clash between ‘Bones’ and Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion.

Four months later, it appears that talks have completely stalled out with Aspinall placing the blame squarely on Jon Jones. Interestingly, Aspinall’s comments came just a few short weeks after rumors started to fly that Jones was holding out for a massive $30 million payday to sign on the dotted line.

Demetrious Johnson throws some shade at the UFC

White has since attempted to debunk the rumor, but ‘Mighty Mouse’ thinks the former light heavyweight king has more than earned himself an eight-figure fight.

And, of course, the UFC is more than equipped to give ‘Bones’ a fat stack of cash considering the organization cleared well over a billion dollars in revenue last year.

“The company wants something from Jon Jones,” Johnson said on the JAXXON Podcast with Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. They want Tom Aspinall to fight Jon Jones. Jon Jones says, ‘I would like $30 million. Can you guys pay me—yes or no?’



‘No, Jon Jones, we can’t pay you.’ Perfect—the fight doesn’t even happen. The UFC made $1.4 billion, and this man is asking for $30 million… Pay the man $30 million and call it good.”

Whether or not there’s any truth to the $30 million figure is uncertain. Regardless, the UFC is unlikely to pay such a hefty sum for Jones vs. Aspinall. Especially when they wouldn’t fork over that kind of cash for Jones vs. Ngannou just a few short years ago.