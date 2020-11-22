IT’S TIME! The UFC 255 main event is finally upon us. Deiveson Figueiredo puts his 125lb title on the line against Alex Perez.

Round 1: Both fighters are throwing hard at the start of round one. Figueiredo lands a head kick which gets a reaction from Alex Perez. The challenger is unfazed though and immediately starts chasing down the champ. He lands a nice shot before getting a takedown. Things don’t go as planned on the mat. Figueiredo quickly locks up the guillotine choke and forces the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Alex Perez via submission in round one

Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.