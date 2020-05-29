Darren Till vs. Robert Whittaker To Headline ‘Fight Island’ Event On July 25

Spread the word!













Top middleweight contender Darren Till will square off against former champion Robert Whittaker on July 25 according to a report from Raphael Marinho of Combate.

Per the report, the high stakes middleweight match-up will take place on ‘Fight Island’ and be in the main event slot. The pair were originally set to meet at a UFC Dublin event in August, but they will now meet at a location to be confirmed a few weeks earlier.

Till is coming off a huge win in his middleweight debut. The scouser beat former title challenger Kelvin Gastelum over three rounds at UFC 244 in his divisional debut. This win helped him rebound from back-to-back losses that closed out his previously impressive welterweight run.

Whittaker on the other hand comes into this fight off the back of a devastating defeat against Israel Adesanya. ‘The Last Stylebender’ dropped and stopped Whittaker inside two rounds at UFC 243. Since then the Australian stand out has taken some time away from the sport after suffering from burnout.

The winner of this July 25 fight will most likely be next in line for a middleweight title shot after Adesanya defends his belt against Brazilian knockout artist Paulo Costa.

Who do you think wins, Darren Till or Robert Whittaker?