Darren Till Vows Not To Fail In World Title Attempt Again

Spread the word!













Darren Till has not given up on his goal of becoming UFC champion.

Till is set to face former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in an upcoming Fight Island event on July 25 in Abu Dhabi.

Having won in his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in November, Till could quickly find himself in title contention if he emerges victorious against Whittaker.

And this time, he plans on going all the way when it comes to earning UFC gold, having failed at his first attempt in his welterweight title fight with Tyron Woodley back in September 2018.

“One day before my failed world title attempt in 2018, I will not fail again. 🦍 #PushingLimitsThisWeek,” Till wrote in a recent Instagram post.

Till Confident He’ll Be Middleweight Champion

Should things work out, Till could find himself facing current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in what should be a striker’s delight.

And despite his friendship and banter with Adesanya, the Liverpool native is certainly confident of his chances of walking out as the new middleweight king once they collide.

“Listen mate, we are going to fight. I don’t care what anyone says; we are going to fight and the best man will win,” Till said last month. “I believe I will beat him and I will become the middleweight champion. We will fight. It will be for the culture, for the fans and for the people — the culture of Muay Thai, kickboxing, everything.

“It’s going to be epic, but until then, I’ve got no hard feeling towards that man. I’m going to punch a hole through his face and he’s probably going to punch one through mine. He gets the joke, he gets the banter, he gets that we’re frienemies. Let’s make this f*cking fight massive.”

Do you think Till will face Adesanya in the future and end up becoming champion?