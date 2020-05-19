Darren Till Details Plan For ‘Massive’ Fight With ‘Scrawny Little C*nt’ Israel Adesanya

Spread the word!













Middleweight contender Darren Till has got his eyes firmly fixed on 185lb champion Israel Adesanya. ‘The Gorilla’ recently called on the UFC to make him and Adesanya coaches on the new series of The Ultimate fighter, but the idea was quickly shut down by the champ.

Speaking on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast Till explained he plans to change ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ mind by taking out former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker later this summer, Till said.

“He f*cked me off for the f*ckin’ Ultimate Fighter, he said ‘No.’ So I was like, ‘Okay…okay…wait until I f*ckin’ burst Robert Whittaker’s head and then we’ll see what you’re saying, you stupid, scrawny little c*nt!’”

Despite firing some harsh words at the New Zealander, Till is quite and fan of his and the two have been sharing some hilarious back-and-forth on social media over the past few months.

“He messaged me the other day like, ‘Darren, KFC’s back open mate, get your fat arse down there.’ I was like, ‘I’ll be there mate, don’t worry.’ He’s actually a good guy, he is.”

While the two enjoy a mutual respect bordering on friendship, Till wanted to make it clear that he plans to fight and beat Adesanya at the earliest possible opportunity, he said.

“Listen mate, we are going to fight. I don’t care what anyone says; we are going to fight and the best man will win. I believe I will beat him and I will become the middleweight champion. We will fight. It will be for the culture, for the fans and for the people — the culture of muay Thai, kickboxing, everything. It’s going to be epic, but until then, I’ve got no hard feeling towards that man. I’m going to punch a hole through his face and he’s probably going to punch one through mine. He gets the joke, he gets the banter, he gets that we’re frienemies. Let’s make this f*cking fight massive.”

Do you think Darren Till has what it takes to dethrone Israel Adesanya?