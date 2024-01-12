Darren Till welcomes rematch with ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal: ‘I feel like that’s a big-Money fight’

Former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till has welcomed the possibility of a future rematch with fellow former UFC championship chaser, Jorge Masvidal in the future – claiming a re-run with the Floridian is a “big-money” clash.

Till, a veteran of the UFC, departed the Dana White-led promotion of his own volition back in February of last year, amid a slew of consecutive losses and struggles with persistent knee injuries.

Making his most recent combat sports walk at UFC 282 in December of the year prior, Till suffered his third consecutive defeat in the form of an eventual third round neck crank submission loss to incoming UFC 297 headliner and middleweight title chaser, Dricus du Plessis.

Darren Till eyes a future rematch with Jorge Masvidal

Linked with a long-anticipated fight with fellow former welterweight contender, Mike Perry in a potential BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) bout or a professional boxing venture, Till claims a matchup against former UFC foe, Masvidal is also firmly on his immediate radar.

“I think that whole scene now, (Jorge) Masvidal and Nate (Diaz) are fighting, Jake Paul, Tommy (Fury), KSI, (Mike) Perry – that whole thing comes together,’ Darren Till told Boxing Social during a recent interview. “Even (Tyron) Woodley’s in it and stuff like that. Any one of them, I feel like it’s a big-money fight, especially with my name and their name – all the sh*t before it and the fight. I know I can beat them all, as well.”

“Masvidal, yeah, the rematch with Masvidal, so get one back on him,” Darren Till explained. “They’re the fights. Let’s say Perry at the top of this [list] – Perry’s number one – and they’re all just below Perry. So if I can’t make the Perry fight happen, I’d love to make a fight with one of them happen.”

Fighting former BMF titleholder, Masvidal atop a UFC Fight Night London card back in 2019, Liverpool striker, Till suffered a devastating second round KO loss to the Miami veteran.

Expected to make his return to combat sports in March, Masvidal is currently in talks to fight the aforenoted, Diaz in a boxing match re-run – however, the Stockton native has offered his services in the form of a UFC 300 headliner in April.

