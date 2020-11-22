Darren Till has spoken out after his long-time rival Mike Perry dropped to a decision loss against Tim Means last night.

Perry who spectacularly missed weight on Friday ahead of his fight at UFC 255 started well, dominating the first round with his wrestling and submission attempts. As the fight progressed ‘Platinum’ was outboxed by Means who peppered the popular welterweight with straight punches throughout the final two rounds before picking up the win via the judge’s scorecards.

Till was clearly rooting for Perry pre-fight and even tweeted out to support his frenemy. Post-fight he offered his commiserations to Perry who put up a good fight despite not getting the win he desired.

I should of been in that corner. Unlucky Mike. — D (@darrentill2) November 22, 2020

Perry shocked the world in October when he announced he would be auctioning off a place in his corner team at UFC 255. Till who has a very hostile relationship with Perry immediately put himself forward as a candidate, offering $5000 to Perry for the chance to corner him. The Englishman quickly set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money which he promised would all go to his rival. UFC boss Dana White shut down Perry’s auction and the dream was over for Till who told ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani he was genuinely excited about the prospect of helping Perry at UFC 255, he said.

“I was being 100% sincere. I wanted to corner him, I wanted to speak to him, I wanted to fight him in the back after his fight. I want him to win Saturday. I am always rooting for him, even though I know deep down he hates me.”

Perry eventually revealed his heavily pregnant girlfriend would once again be in his corner, while another long-time pal would also be helping out on fight night.

