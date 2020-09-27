Darren Till has praised UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya after his dominant win against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 on Fight Island.

Till also set out his own path for a title shot against the last style bender in the same tweet he praised the champion in.

The number 6 middleweight contender, Till believes if he puts on a dominant performance in his next fight against the number 4 ranked middleweight, Jack Hermansson then he will have done enough to earn a fight against Adesanya.

Speaking to his 240,000 followers, Till said: ‘What a fight by the champ, he’s some striker. I have got to come back, beat Jack. Beat maybe one more, or if I beat jack badly… jump straight in & fight the champ!’ Till also believes he can beat Adesanya, explaining that if he works hard he can outstrike Adesanya by being quicker than him: ‘I do believe I can outstrike him if I’m faster… I have to work extremely hard now though. More than ever before!’

Till also continued his praise of Adesanya in a successive tweet in which he posted a picture of the champion with the caption ‘Champ!!!!.’

Till and Adesanya have been known to have a joke between the two of them. Both of the fighters have uploaded videos which they have DM’d to each other on Instagram. Recently Adesanya sent a video to Till asking if he was ‘going to show up to his next fight or will he have visa issues.’ referring to the Brit’s late trouble with getting into America before his fight with Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244.

Darren Till last fought against Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Island on the 25th July where he lost on a unanimous decision to the former Middleweight king. Till is next expected to fight against Jack Hermansson on December the 5th.

Will Darren Till ever get a Middleweight title shot and would he beat Israel Adesanya?