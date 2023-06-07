Former UFC middleweight contender and welterweight title challenger, Darren Till appeared in court this morning, facing three charges in relation to driving offenses, after he is alleged to have been driving whilst disqualified last month.

Till, 30, of Bianca Street, Bootle, has been charged with driving while disqualified on Ternhail Road, Fazakerley last month. The Team Kaobon MMA trainee was also charged with driving without insurance, as well as obstructing a constable in execution of duty.

Represented by a Mr. Williams in court this morning, Till, who departed the UFC upon request at the beginning of this year, only spoke to confirm his name, address, and age – with his solicitor confirming he would be entering pleas of not guilty to all three charges brought against him.

Darren Till is set to appear in court again on August 30. next

The Liverpool native has been granted unconditional bail, and has been issued a trail date for August 30. next. (H/T Liverpool Echo)

18-5-1 as a professional, Darren Till’s most recent Octagon outing came in the form of a UFC 282 appearance against South African contender, Dricus du Plessis back in December, suffering a third round face crank submission loss to the middleweight.

The defeat came as Darren Till’s three consecutively, following a prior submission loss to Derek Brunson, and a decision defeat to former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker in back-to-back main event fights.

Challenging for undisputed UFC welterweight gold back in September 2018 in the main event of UFC 228, Till, then boasting an undefeated record, suffered a second round D’Arce choke to Tyron Woodley, before he was finished with a brutal second round KO by Jorge Masvidal in a UFC Fight Night London main event the following March.

Earlier this year, Till confirmed his exit from the Octagon and the UFC, however, insisted he would return to the promotion in the future, with his sights set firmly on reaching champion status within the organization’s middleweight division.