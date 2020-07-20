Middleweight contender Darren Till has opened up about his ongoing beef with troubled welterweight Mike Perry.

Many believed Till and Perry were friends after the pair famously went for a “spar” in 2018. However, the budding friendship quickly soured and the two fighters have been going back and forth on social media for some time now. Things got particualry ugly when Till made a crude joke about the girlfriend of Perry, something he didn’t find funny at all.

In an interview with BT Sport ahead of his fight with Robert Whittaker this weekend, Till commented on his relationship with Perry, he said.

“It was time, nothing to do, one training session a day. We were all bored out of our minds. I thought, ‘How can I make this a better experience for everyone who follows me?’ so everyone knows I was having jokes with the champ and that, then having jokes with Mike Perry, took it the wrong way. That’s all I did, and I’ve got a good sense of humor and I know how to write things and word things.”

Perry has since talked about Till only to say if they ever cross paths they will fight but ‘The Gorilla’ warned his rival against trying to get physical as things will not go well for him if it does, he said.

“I think it’s just because he’s got a new girl and stuff that probably little bit offended his sensitivity, but that’s the fight game, mate. You have to be able to take it all on the chin, and he obviously can’t, so he’s talking like next time he sees me, he’s gonna poke me in the eye or something. Come on mate, we both know that’s not gonna happen. I’m 6-foot-2. I’d lift him straight off his feet, but I don’t take offense to it.

At one point the two men seem destined to face off but now it appears unlikely. Till is concentrating on fighting the best middleweights in the UFC while Perry remains unranked at 170lbs.

“Let him take offense to it. I hope he does well. I hope he gets the fights he wants. He’s never going to fight me. I’m fighting contenders, former champs. He needs to worry about his path first, before he starts worrying about me because he ain’t getting that fight,” Till concluded. (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

