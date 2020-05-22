Mike Perry Loses His Cool After Darren Till’s Comment About His Girlfriend

Spread the word!













Fan favourite Mike Perry has gone after middleweight contender Darren Till in a foul-mouthed rant. ‘Platinum’ is clearly unhappy with some comments the former title challenger has made about his girlfriend.

Till took to social media earlier this week to crudely call out his long-time frenemy Perry. In a foul-mouthed tweet of his own the Scouser suggested the pair settle their differences on ‘Fight Island’ before taking some uncalled for shot at his girlfriend, he wrote.

“Why don’t me & this fat c-nt just fight on fight island to settle our differences? He’s only a fat mess & when I smash his jaw clean off I’m gonna raw dog his bird, Fuchken MuPPet!!”

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Perry reacted angrily to the comments made by Till and seemed to become unhinged when talking about a potential fight between the two, he said.

“I wanna (expletive) Darren Till’s mom, too – (expletive) Darren Till. I want to fight Darren Till. I want to fight him, then I want to jump out the cage like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) did and jump kick his mom in the face. (Expletive) Darren Till.

“He’s a (expletive) piece of (expletive). He’s a (expletive). There’s nothing wrong with being a (expletive) unless you just like sucking (expletive). That’s cool. He likes to suck (expletive). That’s why he wanted to go to the spa. (Expletive) him. Excuse my language if that’s terrible, but I hate that mother(expletive’s) guts. I don’t like when people say certain things.”

Perry went on the recount his infamous sparring session with Till. The welterweight knockout artist claiming he got the better of the Englishman and would be willing to do the same again in a middleweight match-up later this summer, he said.

“I busted his eye open when we sparred that one time. He has some heavy hips, I’ll tell him that. Because he’s a fat piece of (expletive) so his hips were heavy. His feet were glued to the (expletive) floor, but I busted his eye up, and I (expletive) him about 20 times with combinations, little pity pats to the face. He was easy to hit, it’s like he was a statute sitting still, and I was dancing around him then he tried to shoot on me, and I kneed him in the (expletive) eye, and he was bleeding in that little picture we took. You ask him about sparring with Mike Perry.”

“It doesn’t line up as well, because I’m 185 pounds right now,” Perry said. “If he wants to cut weight to 185, I’ll fight his ass at 185. I’ll try to put a couple pounds on, and I’ll be faster than him, and he’ll be a fat piece of (expletive). (Expletive) him.”

“June, July – I’m ready,” Perry said. “Tomorrow, tonight, yesterday, the next day. It don’t matter, bro.”

Do you want to see Mike Perry and Darren Till fight?