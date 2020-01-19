Darren Till Injured, Won’t Face Jared Cannonier At UFC 248

Spread the word!













It looks like we won’t be getting a Darren Till vs. Jared Cannonier matchup.

Cannonier was originally scheduled to face former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 248 on March 7. However, the latter had to pull out for undisclosed personal reasons.

Till — who enjoyed a successful middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in November — seemed the ideal choice to step in. In fact, it was even reported that the matchup was in the works.

Not according to UFC president Dana White, however. At the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, White revealed that Till has an injured ankle and won’t be replacing Whittaker.

However, the UFC is still looking for a replacement opponent for Cannonier.

Dana White says Darren Till has an injured ankle so the UFC is still looking for a replacement for Jared Cannonier at #UFC248 #UFC246 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 19, 2020

As it stands, it looks like Gastelum could step in to face Cannonier. After all, he is a former title challenger and hasn’t faced Cannonier before, even if he is on a two-fight losing streak.

It’s also imperative that a high-ranked middleweight matchup is on the card especially with UFC 248 being headlined by Israel Adesanya’s title defense against Yoel Romero. If anyone were to pull out of the main event, Cannonier or his opponent could step right in and save the card.

Who do you think should face Cannonier next?