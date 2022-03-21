UFC middleweight Darren Till has hit back at Israel Adesanya for his comments regarding Till’s celebration with Tom Aspinall after the main event win.

In UFC’s return to the UK for Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall, the English talent showcased their abilities as they snapped up wins in a memorable fashion. Aspinall brought the crowd to its feet at the O2 Arena with a first-round submission win over Alexander Volkov. Following the win, he was joined by ‘The Gorilla’ as they jumped onto the cage and celebrated together.

“Straight armbar… no way… no one ever taps from a straight armbar. Wow!” Adesanya says, reacting to the finish.

On-screen, Aspinall and Till can be seen climbing on top of the cage celebrating. “Oh sit down Darren, it’s not your moment,” one of Adesanya’s friends would say.

“Sit the f*ck down. It’s not your moment, get the f*ck off…” Adesanya groaned, cringing. Then, things would take a hilarious turn as another of “The Last Stylebender’s” buddies would chime in: “He’s not won in a while, let him enjoy it!”

Till didn’t take long to respond as he took to Instagram to hit back at the reigning middleweight champion. ‘The Gorilla’ defended his actions saying that Aspinall asked him to come to the cage and celebrate together.

Israel Adesanya vs Darren Till?

Israel Adesanya has expressed his desire to fight Darren Till on multiple occasions over the last two years. He had also previously rejected an offer to coach TUF against ‘The Gorilla’ and hopes to fight him in London, or any other venue in the UK.

Till has been on the sidelines since September after his most recent outing with Derek Brunson. He was submitted in the third round by Brunson via a rear-naked choke. The Englishman has been training with Khamzat Chimaev to improve his skill set while he recovers from a completely torn ACL.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Adesanya said, “I’ve tried to set it up so many times, but Darren Till hasn’t really stepped up. And he’s fumbled the bag a few times. Don’t doubt him just yet… It might be something mental he has to deal with because I don’t think it’s something physical. He has got the physical attributes and the gifts.

“He can get all the way up there. We’ll see. As long as I’m around, he’ll never have the belt though. That’s why I want to get it done. The O2 [Arena], we’d blow the roof off if we do that here. We’re in his backyard, but trust me, my people are everywhere. Nigerians are everywhere. And we’ll pack the O2.”

