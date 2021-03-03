While UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is preparing to become a double champ this weekend at UFC 259 against Light Heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz, he certainly has not forgotten about the division he has wiped clean.

During a recent interview this week with ESPN, the champion was asked which fighter intrigues him the most at middleweight. Adesanya responded with none of them, except that of Darren Till, and told Ariel Helwanithat Till’s Muay Thai style excites him very much.

However, Adesanya added that Till will need keep winning his fights for the bout to come to fruition, most notably his next bout against Marvin Vettori in April.

“To be honest… None of them except Till. And I just keep saying, I hope he keeps winning so we can have that fight because you know the vibes. I just like that style… If he wants to be that Muay Thai master and he thinks he can stand up with me, be my guest. Ya I like Till, I like the style and I’ll like to fight him but he just gotta win man. He just gotta get his shit together and keep winning Till,” Adesanya said. (Transcribed by Sporstkeeda)

While Adesanya certainly will have plenty of options if he were to capture the Light Heavyweight crown this weekend, he most notably has been calling out Jon Jones for a fight, even considering a move up to the heavyweight division to chase the Light Heavyweight G.O.A.T.

And while Till has lost 3 of his last 4, against top contenders, Adesanya remained adament about fighting him one day and has been for a good while now.

I still wanna fight Till one day.

His striking is beautiful.

Stay up Darren!

🥺 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 26, 2020

It would certainly be a fight with exponential build up and promos between two of the most popular fighters in the world today. Stylistically, it would serve as a fight that would be hard to disappoint.

When do you think we will see Adesanya vs Till? How do you see it playing out?