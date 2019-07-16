Darren Till Hints At Move Up To Middleweight

Spread the word!













Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till continues to tease a jump up to middleweight.

Till recently took to Instagram and issued a warning to the 185-pound division. Here’s what he had to say:

“Come den motherfucking middleweights. Thanks @jefersonfajardo for the training. It’s good to be back in 🇧🇷 Getting some time in.”

The 26-year-old is coming off the first two and only losses of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Initially, Till was submitted by Tyron Woodley in the second round of their UFC 228 main event. Several months later, Jorge Masvidal knocked Till out cold in the second round of their UFC London main event.

Till has since been dealing with some issues outside of the Octagon, but it looks like he has his personal life in order, and is preparing to get back into the Octagon soon. Should Till decide to jump up to middleweight, he’ll be entering into a very talent-stacked division. Currently, Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya are set to unify their respective middleweight titles at UFC 243.

It will be interesting to see how Till, who has struggled to make 170 pounds in the past, would fare at middleweight.

What do you think about Till possibly moving up to middleweight?